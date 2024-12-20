The Scoop: S10, E22 - A history-making win

Temple’s 2,000th win, a 62-61 victory over Davidson Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center, will look good for the history books, but it looks just as good here and now for an Owls team that is starting to show signs of cohesion and defensive improvement after a rough start to the month.

We’ll tell you more on this week’s podcast, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:00

On (or around) this date: 5:00 – 11:38

Temple beats Davidson for the program’s 2,000th win: 11:38 – 21:29

Previewing the Owls’ Hall of Fame Classic matchup against Rhode Island: 21:29 – 27:00

Recapping women’s hoops’ West Virginia loss and thinking of what might have been with a 5-star recruit and some NIL help: 27:00 – 33:58

Mailbag and Temple football recruiting updates: 33:58 – end