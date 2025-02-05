The Scoop: S10, E29 - K.C. Keeler has big plans for Temple

You’ll hear part of our 1-on-1 interview with new Temple football coach K.C. Keeler as he takes listeners inside what brought him to Temple, how he assembled part of his staff, and what he believes is possible for the program. We also talked about Adam Fisher’s men’s basketball team and their upcoming two-game road trip, and we dissected what has gone wrong with Diane Richardson’s women’s hoops squad and why they squandered double-digit leads on the road against the American Athletic Conference’s two best teams.

And in the mailbag, we talked about Maddux Trujillo’s NFL prospects, Super Bowl predictions and even the staff’s Valentine’s Day plans.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:18

On (or around) this date: 5:18 – 14:50

K.C. Keeler joins The Scoop: 14:50 – 37:16

Can Temple beat USF and No. 17 Memphis this week?: 37:16 – 45:50

Why is the Temple women’s team losing double-digit leads?: 45:50 – 53:27

Mailbag: 53:27 - end