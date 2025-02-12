The Scoop: S10, E30 - Will it be a bounceback basketball week?

We looked at a tough week for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, basked in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, and talked about the impact of K.C. Keeler’s latest hire on this week’s episode of The Scoop, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:18

On (or around) this date: 6:18 – 14:41

With or without Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple must get better on defense: 14:41 – 28:29

Can Diane Richardson’s team play a complete game?: 28:29 – 35:11

Why Khalil Ahmad is a smart hire for Temple football: 35:11 – 38:17

K.C. Keeler reflects on fighting for a roster spot with the Eagles: 38:17 – 40:57

Temple football has released its spring schedule: 40:57 – 41:50

Temple women’s hoops, field hockey and the 2015 and 2016 Temple football seasons get mentions in the mailbag:41:50 – end