The Scoop: S10, E31 - The rest is still unwritten for Maddux Trujillo

Maddux Trujillo earned the nickname "AutoMaddux" this season when the record-setting Temple kicker converted a 64-yard field goal, the longest ever at any level at Lincoln Financial Field, and now he's one step closer to pursuing his dream of playing professionally when he kicks at the Specialist Showcase later this month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

OwlScoop talked to Trujillo about his memorable season with the Owls, what's ahead at the combine and why he feels great about the future of the Temple football program and his potential kicking successors. He even talked about his secret, a song that sometimes bounces into his head to make him smile before a big kick, something that might explain while the rest is still unwritten.

And we'll explain in the podcast intro why there's a Woj Bomb coming up next week.