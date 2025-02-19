The Scoop: S10, E32 - Kevin Negandhi and Adrian Wojnarowski join the show

Two former colleagues at ESPN have reunited this week on The Scoop.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi and former ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who left ESPN to become the St. Bonaventure men's basketball general manager, joined us on this week's podcast to preview their upcoming Feb. 25 panel discussion at Temple's Mitten Hall where they will discuss their alma maters' NIL efforts and the changing financial landscape of college athletics. From sharing stories about the Temple-St. Bonaventure rivalry during their days in the Atlantic 10 to weighing in on what their programs must do to be successful in 2025, Negandhi and Woj stopped in for a memorable episode you won't want to miss.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:30

On (or around) this date: 4:30 – 13:09

A conversation with Kevin Negandhi and Adrian Wojnarowski: 13:09 – 58:00

Can men’s hoops snap its four-game losing streak?: 58:00 – 1:05:47

Diane Richardson’s team turns things around: 1:05:47 – 1:18:02

Mailbag: 1:18:02 – end