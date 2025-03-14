The Scoop: S10, E35 - Men's and women's hoops face an important offseason

What went wrong for Adam Fisher’s and Diane Richardson’s basketball teams at the American Athletic Conference tournament? We’ll recap a short and disappointing week for the Owls in Fort Worth and talk about what’s ahead for both programs. You’ll also hear from new Temple offensive coordinator Tyler Walker as we dive into more spring football talk and answer some pointed questions from a frustrated fanbase in the mailbag.

Intro: 0:00 – 6:54

On (or around) this date: 6:54 – 17:40

A second-half collapse ends Temple’s season in Fort Worth: 17:40 – 27:33

Rice ends the Temple women’s hoops team’s season – again: 27:33 – 37:40

Tyler Walker talks about his Temple football offense: 37:40 – 50:15

Previewing some fresh football recruiting scoop: 50:15 -52:18

Mailbag: 52:18 – end