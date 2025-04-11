The Scoop: S10, E39 - Revenue sharing, spring football pack the agenda

What can Temple fans expect at Saturday’s Cherry and White game? How did the Owls bolster their pass rush for the immediate future and beyond with a pair of verbal commitments? How can Adam Fisher rebuild his roster? We answered those questions and plenty more in the mailbag, where fans were not shy about their reaction to Tuesday’s athletics webinar about revenue sharing.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:40

On (or around) this date: 4:40 – 19:37

Spring football recruiting updates and practice details: 19:37 – 44:15

Former Tulsa guard Isaiah Barnes is visiting Temple: 44:15 – 47:34

Mailbag: 47:34 – end