The Scoop: S10, E42 - Gevani McCoy sees Owls' offense as a natural fit

Oregon State transfer Gevani McCoy committed to Temple last week, and you’ll hear part of his interview with OwlScoop Editor John DiCarlo on this week’s episode of The Scoop, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers. This week’s pod also includes our interview with former Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo, who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, as well as part of our conversation with Manhattan transfer Masiah Gilyard, who will give Adam Fisher and his Temple hoops staff one of the top rebounding guards in the nation.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:30

Gevani McCoy talks about committing to Temple: 4:30 – 7:22

Masiah Gilyard brings some rebounding to North Broad Street: 7:22 – 11:12

Maddux Trujillo talks about signing with the Colts: 11:12 – 25:05

Football recruiting updates: 25:05 – 26:42

Basketball recruiting updates: 26:42 – end