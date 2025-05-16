The Scoop: S10, E44 - TUFF Fund tales, hoops recruiting and Dad Vail gold

A packed episode this week includes our interviews with TUFF Fund Executive Director Andy Carl, new Temple basketball recruit Derrian Ford, and Grace Crosby, the coxswain who led the Temple men’s crew varsity eight to a gold medal at last Saturday’s Dad Vail Regatta. Carl shared some insightful stories about his time leading an NIL collective that helped raise more than $1 million for Temple athletics while Ford, a former 4-star and top-100 recruit, explained why he committed to Adam Fisher and his staff without an official visit. And Crosby, who steered the gold-medal varsity eight boat at the Dad Vail less than 48 hours after graduating from Temple’s Klein College of Media and Communication, took listeners into the demands of being a coxswain on one of the nation’s top crew teams.

Intro: 0:00 – 1:51

Andy Carl interview: 1:51 – 27:08

Adam Fisher reels in three new transfers: 27:08 – 32:38

Former 4-star Derrian Ford talks about choosing Temple: 32:38 – 34:34

Sizing up the men’s hoops roster: 34:34 – 38:33

Grace Crosby talks about Temple crew’s Dad Vail gold: 38:33 – 57:00

On (or around) this date: 57:00 – 1:07:14

Mailbag: 1:07:14 – end

** Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.