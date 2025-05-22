The Scoop: S10, E45 - Steve Settle eyes up the NBA

Is Steve Settle playing his way into the second round of June’s NBA Draft? Has Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson improved her roster with the recent transfer portal additions of Khloe Miller and Brianna Mead?

We answered those questions for you, along with those in the mailbag, on this week’s episode of The Scoop, brought to you by Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers.

Intro: 0:00 – 1:48

OwlScoop’s interview with Steve Settle: 1:48 – 43:47

Temple women’s hoops roster and recruiting update: 43:47 – 49:36

Temple football roster updates, AAC news: 49:36 – 51:47

On (or around) this date: 51:47 – 56:03

Mailbag: 56:03 – end

* Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.