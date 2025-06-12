The Scoop: S10, E47 - Tim Pernetti sets his vision for AAC's future

This week’s podcast includes our 1-on-1 interview with American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti, as well as part of our conversation with Temple football coach K.C. Keeler. Among other topics, Pernetti talked about the importance of revenue generation and vision in the aftermath of the House settlement and why Temple’s success is vital for the future of the conference, and Keeler provided more insight into the Owls’ early summer workouts and explained why he’s excited about the team’s defensive line and why he thinks defensive end Tyrese Whitaker could be a double-digit sack player this season. There’s plenty to talk about on the recruiting front as well, as Temple basketball coach Adam Fisher has rounded out his roster with the addition of Charleston transfer AJ Smith, and Keeler’s program continues to bring in several verbal recruitments after a very successful official visit weekend.

Intro: 0:00 – 1:45

AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti talks to OwlScoop: 1:45 – 25:22

K.C. Keeler talks scheduling, recruiting, revenue sharing and more: 25:22 – 44:02

Charleston guard AJ Smith commits to Temple: 44:02 – 45:47

On (or around) this date: 45:47 – 53:45

Mailbag: 53:45 – end

Time stamps are approximate due to advertisements.

Front page photo courtesy of the American Athletic Conference.