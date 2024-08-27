The Owls are just three days out from their season opener at No. 16 Oklahoma, and John DiCarlo and Declan Landis looked at all the key matchups of Friday’s game and answered questions from the mailbag.

You’ll also hear from senior middle D.J. Woodbury about his recovery from last year’s season-ending injury and how he rebounded to become a single-digit starter on Temple’s defense.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:37

On (or around) this date: 2:37 – 9:37

Previewing Temple’s season opener at Oklahoma: 9:37 – 16:04

Stan Drayton on the QB position: 16:04 – 16:41

Friday’s key matchups: 16:41 – 23:51

D.J. Woodbury interview: 23:51 – 28:38

Predictions: 28:38 – 32:38

Mailbag: 32-38 - end