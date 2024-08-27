PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

The Owls are just three days out from their season opener at No. 16 Oklahoma, and John DiCarlo and Declan Landis looked at all the key matchups of Friday’s game and answered questions from the mailbag.

You’ll also hear from senior middle D.J. Woodbury about his recovery from last year’s season-ending injury and how he rebounded to become a single-digit starter on Temple’s defense.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:37

On (or around) this date: 2:37 – 9:37

Previewing Temple’s season opener at Oklahoma: 9:37 – 16:04

Stan Drayton on the QB position: 16:04 – 16:41

Friday’s key matchups: 16:41 – 23:51

D.J. Woodbury interview: 23:51 – 28:38

Predictions: 28:38 – 32:38

Mailbag: 32-38 - end

