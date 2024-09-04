Advertisement

in other news

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King recently picked up an offer from Temple.

External content
 • Julio Gonzales Jr.
The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

A look at all of the key matchups as Temple looks to pull off a major upset at No. 16 Oklahoma in the season opener.

 • John DiCarlo
Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

D.J. Woodbury, Andreas Keaton and Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday about the upcoming season opener.

 • Zachary Silverstein
Drayton declines to name starting QB, eyes up Oklahoma

Drayton declines to name starting QB, eyes up Oklahoma

Head coach Stan Drayton said there's a clear one, two and three at QB, but he would not specify a starter.

 • Johnny Zawislak
Allan Haye returns to a healthier defensive line

Allan Haye returns to a healthier defensive line

The Miami transfer was showing promise last year before an injury at Tulsa cut short his first season at Temple.

Premium content
 • Zachary Silverstein

in other news

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King recently picked up an offer from Temple.

External content
 • Julio Gonzales Jr.
The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

A look at all of the key matchups as Temple looks to pull off a major upset at No. 16 Oklahoma in the season opener.

 • John DiCarlo
Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

D.J. Woodbury, Andreas Keaton and Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday about the upcoming season opener.

 • Zachary Silverstein
Advertisement
Published Sep 4, 2024
The Scoop: S10, E6 - Why it's OK to find positives in the Oklahoma loss
circle avatar
John DiCarlo  •  OwlScoop
Editor
Twitter
@jdicarlo

Yes, there’s some reason for optimism coming off Temple’s 51-3 loss at No. 16 Oklahoma as the Owls prepare for their American Athletic Conference opener at Navy this Saturday.

We’ll tell you why on this week’s episode of The Scoop, which includes interviews with Temple quarterback Forrest Brock, head coach Stan Drayton and defensive tackle Latrell Jean.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:05

On (or around) this day: 2:05 – 8:11

Recapping Temple’s loss at Oklahoma: 8:11 – 26:25

Previewing Saturday’s game at Navy: 26:25 – 43:55

Mailbag: 43:55 - end

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
temple
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for temple available at this time.
Temple
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
temple
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Navy
1 - 0
Navy
Temple
0 - 1
Temple
-12.5, O/U 42.5
Temple
0 - 1
Temple
Coastal Car.
1 - 0
Coastal Car.
Finished
Oklahoma
51
Arrow
Oklahoma
Temple
3
Temple