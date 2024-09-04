Yes, there’s some reason for optimism coming off Temple’s 51-3 loss at No. 16 Oklahoma as the Owls prepare for their American Athletic Conference opener at Navy this Saturday.

We’ll tell you why on this week’s episode of The Scoop, which includes interviews with Temple quarterback Forrest Brock, head coach Stan Drayton and defensive tackle Latrell Jean.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:05

On (or around) this day: 2:05 – 8:11

Recapping Temple’s loss at Oklahoma: 8:11 – 26:25

Previewing Saturday’s game at Navy: 26:25 – 43:55

Mailbag: 43:55 - end