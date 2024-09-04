in other news
JUCO safety picks up Temple offer
East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King recently picked up an offer from Temple.
The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma
A look at all of the key matchups as Temple looks to pull off a major upset at No. 16 Oklahoma in the season opener.
Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep
D.J. Woodbury, Andreas Keaton and Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday about the upcoming season opener.
Drayton declines to name starting QB, eyes up Oklahoma
Head coach Stan Drayton said there's a clear one, two and three at QB, but he would not specify a starter.
Allan Haye returns to a healthier defensive line
The Miami transfer was showing promise last year before an injury at Tulsa cut short his first season at Temple.
Yes, there’s some reason for optimism coming off Temple’s 51-3 loss at No. 16 Oklahoma as the Owls prepare for their American Athletic Conference opener at Navy this Saturday.
We’ll tell you why on this week’s episode of The Scoop, which includes interviews with Temple quarterback Forrest Brock, head coach Stan Drayton and defensive tackle Latrell Jean.
Intro: 0:00 – 2:05
On (or around) this day: 2:05 – 8:11
Recapping Temple’s loss at Oklahoma: 8:11 – 26:25
Previewing Saturday’s game at Navy: 26:25 – 43:55
Mailbag: 43:55 - end
