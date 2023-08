The first episode of our ninth season of OwlScoop.com's podcast will get you ready for Temple's season Sept. 2 season opener, which is now three weeks away.

Second-year head coach Stan Drayton told reporters that the team would conduct its next single-digit vote Friday and then scrimmage Saturday. This week's episode includes audio from Drayton, cornerback Jalen McMurray and quarterback E.J. Warner.

We also have audio from TUFF Fund Executive Director Andy Carl, who spoke Tuesday night during an NIL information session hosted by the Temple Owl Club and the Temple University Alumni Association.