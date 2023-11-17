Temple is off to a 3-0 start after the Owls' Big 5 win at Drexel Tuesday night, and two big pieces of the program's future - class of 2024 recruits Dillon Battie and Aiden Tobiason - signed their national letters-of-intent last week.

In short, things are going well so far for first-year head coach Adam Fisher and his staff, and the future looks bright for the Owls after their recent recruiting wins.

You'll hear audio from Fisher and Temple point guard Hysier Miller from Tuesday night's postgame press conference, as well as Tobiason's account of why he chose the Owls and the excitement his decision created when he told the coaches he was committing.

We also previewed Temple's upcoming road football game against UAB and answered questions from a full mailbag heading into next week's Thanksgiving holiday.