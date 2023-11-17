Advertisement
The Scoop: S9, E14 - A bright future ahead for Temple hoops

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple is off to a 3-0 start after the Owls' Big 5 win at Drexel Tuesday night, and two big pieces of the program's future - class of 2024 recruits Dillon Battie and Aiden Tobiason - signed their national letters-of-intent last week.

In short, things are going well so far for first-year head coach Adam Fisher and his staff, and the future looks bright for the Owls after their recent recruiting wins.

You'll hear audio from Fisher and Temple point guard Hysier Miller from Tuesday night's postgame press conference, as well as Tobiason's account of why he chose the Owls and the excitement his decision created when he told the coaches he was committing.

We also previewed Temple's upcoming road football game against UAB and answered questions from a full mailbag heading into next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

0:00 - 11:00: Introduction

11:00 - 22:08: Recapping Temple's 3-0 start

22:08 - 25:25: Aiden Tobiason tells us why he chose Temple and why his decision caused a stir with Adam Fisher and Chris Clark

25:25 - 30:43: A closer look at the Temple women's basketball team after four games

30:43 - 43-18: A preview and predictions of Temple's road football game at UAB

43:18 - end: The mailbag

Front page photo courtesy of Aiden Tobiason

Aiden Tobiason caused a celebration from Adam Fisher and Chris Clark outside Steak 48 when he told them he wanted to come to Temple.
Aiden Tobiason caused a celebration from Adam Fisher and Chris Clark outside Steak 48 when he told them he wanted to come to Temple. (Photo courtesy of Ari Rosenfeld - Elite High School Scouting)
