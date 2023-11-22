Temple's 2023 season has been a disappointment, but David Martin-Robinson's career has not. He's just the third tight end in the program's history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his time with the Owls, and the other two were Jeff Steeple and Randy Grossman, the latter of whom went on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We went 1-on-1 this week with Martin-Robinson to recap his time on North Broad Street and ask him about what's ahead as he prepares for what he hopes is his own NFL career, and you'll find out why he's very excited about Temple's future at his position with players like Peter Clarke, Reese Clark and Landon Morris.

On the basketball court, we talked about how Temple's men's and women's teams can get back in the win column Wednesday as they host Ole Miss and St. Joe's in a Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader at the Liacouras Center.

In the mailbag, we answered questions about Stan Drayton's future, the best mascots in sports, and just about every Thanksgiving scenario you can think of.