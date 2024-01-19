When Adam Fisher was looking to make the next move in his college basketball coaching career, Michael Huger helped him land a spot on Jim Larrañaga's Miami staff back in 2015.

Eight years later, when Fisher got his first head coaching job, Huger was his first hire at Temple and became Fisher's associate head coach.

Huger joined us on this week's episode of The Scoop to talk about the Owls, who are 8-10 overall and 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference heading into Saturday's home game against Rice, as well as his life and career.

You'll also hear more about Diane Richardson's women's basketball team and the latest Temple football recruiting and roster updates, along with answers to your mailbag questions.



