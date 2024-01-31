Jahlil White had been playing some of the better basketball of his career prior to Temple's overtime loss at ECU Sunday, when the redshirt-junior guard was hampered by foul trouble and held scoreless for the first time since November of 2022.

On this week's episode of The Scoop, White told OwlScoop that he feels the Owls beat themselves and have the talent necessary to snap their six-game losing streak, starting Sunday at Tulane. Beyond this season, White talked about what got him into the game of basketball while growing up near the Jersey Shore in Whitesboro, his career at Wildwood Catholic High School, why he's excited about Temple's 2024 recruits in Dillon Battie and Aiden Tobiason, and why he's interested in becoming an agent once his basketball playing career is done.

We also talked more about Diane Richardson's Temple women's basketball team as they continue to fight for one of the top four spots in the American Athletic Conference standings, and we answered a mailbag full of football, basketball and recruiting questions.

Intro: 00:00 - 7:33

Famous No. 23s: 7:33 - 13:10

Jahlil White interview: 13:10 - 33:33

Men's basketball roundup: 33:33 - 34:50

Women's basketball roundup: 34:50 - 41:15

Football recruiting update: 41:17 - 41:42

Mailbag: 41:42 - end