After Temple signed 19 more players to its 2024 recruiting class, we caught up with Owls offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan, and you'll hear part of that conversation on this week's podcast, as well as audio from head coach Stan Drayton, who's excited about what Temple is getting in North Allegheny High School linebacker Tyree Alualu.

Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak and Rymir Vaughn will give listeners a closer look at what Adam Fisher will be getting in St. Elizabeth High School guard Aiden Tobiason after covering his game last weekend in Wilmington, and they'll tell you why time is wearing thin for Diane Richardson's women's basketball program when it comes to playing more consistent basketball as March approaches.

And a packed mailbag includes answers on everything from basketball to Netflix docuseries.