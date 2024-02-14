Former Temple center Kevin Lyde, who came to John Chaney's program as a McDonald's All-American, talked to OwlScoop.com prior to Sunday's game at the Liacouras Center, and you can hear that entire interview on this week's podcast. Lyde, who shared memories about the 1999, 2000 and 2001 Temple NCAA Tournament teams, including the Elite Eight runs in 1999 and 2001, was joined by former teammates like Ron Rollerson, Mark Karcher, Lamont Barnes and Rasheed Brokenbourgh as the program honored the 1999 squad during Sunday's game.

The OwlScoop staff also discussed Temple's nine-game losing streak, Thursday's upcoming game at No. 24 FAU, Diane Richardson's women's team and mailbag questions relating to NIL, the NCAA and more.

Intro: 0:00 - 6:33

Famous No. 25s: 6:33 - 12:23

Kevin Lyde interview: 12:23 - 21:35

Men's hoops: 21:35 - 29:15

Women's hoops: 29:15 - 35:10

Football recruiting update: 35:10 - 35:29

Mailbag: 35:29 - end