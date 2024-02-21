If the world of Name, Image and Likeness and its overwhelming influence on the world of college sports has been confusing for you, this week’s podcast will be a helpful explainer.

Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney attorney Andrew Hope, who has written on the intersection of law and sports and recent NIL developments, joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about how we got here with NIL and the potential legal challenges and issues ahead.

The OwlScoop staff also talked about the Temple women’s basketball team and its ascension to a first-place tie in the American Athletic Conference standings, as well as a men’s team that snapped a forgettable 10-game losing streak.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:43

Famous No. 26s: 3:43 – 12:43

Andrew Hope NIL interview: 12:43 – 53:47

Temple women’s basketball: 53:47 – 58:12

Temple men’s basketball and Hooter’s birthday celebration: 58:12 – 1:06:23

Temple football recruiting update: 1:06:23 – 1:07:02

Mailbag: 1:07:02 – end