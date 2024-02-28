Temple guard Shane Dezonie, who hit a three-pointer late in regulation and then scored on a putback to help the Owls grab an overtime win at Wichita State Sunday, joined us on The Scoop this week from the road to talk about his career and his growth this season as his team prepares to take on Rice Wednesday night.

And we’ll get you ready for the Temple women’s team’s big Wednesday night home game against Tulsa as the first-place Owls look to move one game closer to what would be their first regular-season American Athletic Conference championship.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:400

Famous No. 27s: 4:00 – 12:28

Shane Dezonie interview: 12:28 – 39:58

Temple women’s basketball: 39:58 – 46:12

Dillon Battie and Aiden Tobiason updates: 46:12 – 46:45

Jordan Magee NFL Combine update: 46:45 – 47:50

Mailbag: 47:50 - end