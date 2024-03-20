It’s been an eventful two weeks since we last recorded.

Adam Fisher’s Temple men’s basketball team nearly pulled off what would have been an improbable to the NCAA Tournament, Diane Richardson’s women’s team fell short of its goal of a conference title, and just about every position battle is up for grabs as Temple gets started with its padded spring football practices.

You’ll hear from Hysier Miller, Richardson and answers to your mailbag questions in this week’s OwlScoop.com podcast.

Intro: 0:00 – 7:45

Famous No. 29s: 7:45 – 14:05

Men’s basketball’s AAC Tournament run: 14:05 – 22:43

Women’s basketball season wrap-up and a look ahead at next season: 22:43 – 34:08

Spring football updates: 34:08 – 39:04

Mailbag: 39:04 – end