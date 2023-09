Year two of the Stan Drayton era is here.

Temple will open its 2023 season Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field against Akron, and we have audio from Drayton and linebacker Jordan Magee as we give listeners a closer look at the Zips.

Although Temple is currently a 10-point favorite heading into Saturday, Akron may not exactly be the pushover that the line and the Zips' 2-10 record from a year ago would indicate. Second-year Akron head coach Joe Moorhead is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football, and the Zips loaded up on transfers during the offseason who could potentially make an impact Saturday.

Plus, we have more on Temple's nonconference men's basketball schedule and answers to your mailbag questions.