Three of Temple’s men’s basketball players – Deuce Roberts, Taj Thweatt and Emmanuel Okpomo – entered the transfer portal over the last week. That was to be expected.

Over the weekend, a player who was expected to compete for Temple’s starting quarterback job also entered the transfer portal.

That was not to be expected.

We covered all of that and answered your mailbag questions on this week’s episode of The Scoop.

Intro: 0:00 – 7:45

Spring football updates: 7:45 – 20:12

Running backs coach Tyree Foreman on Antwain Littleton and Joquez Smith: 20:12 – 21:03

Temple Pro Day recap: 21:03 – 29:35

Temple basketball transfer portal updates: 29:35 - 32:45

Mailbag: 32:45 - end