The defense was credited with 13 sacks in Saturday's Cherry and White, with Diwun Black getting six of them, and head coach Stan Drayton said he's not ready to say that any of his quarterbacks are ready for the season opener at Oklahoma.

What does that mean for what looks like a wide-open quarterback battle between Forrest Brock, Evan Simon, Tyler Douglas, Patrick Keller and anyone else the staff might add via the portal? What can fans feel good about after spring ball? We'll give you a detailed breakdown of Temple's quarterback battle, some reasons why Owls fans can feel good about the direction of the team, and some men's and women's basketball recruiting updates on this week's podcast, along with answers to your mailbag questions.