The transfer portal has its ups and downs, and Stan Drayton's football program experienced both feelings in the same week.

Just days after getting a verbal commitment from Division II defensive tackle Collin Vaughn, Temple lost Vaughn to Utah State after he changed his mind less than a week later.

So what's next for Drayton's football program and Adam Fisher's men's basketball program on the recruiting front? What's an early educated guess at Fisher's starting five? Want to hear a story about Allen Iverson and Aaron McKie during their time together with the 76ers? We dove into that and much more on this week's mailbag and talked more about our Scoop Summer Madness field of 34 food bracket, which will be revealed next week.