This week’s episode of OwlScoop.com’s podcast is packed with a little bit of everything, so time stamps will be your friend.

Temple men’s basketball fans can enjoy the first part of our 1-on-1 interview with Owls forward Steve Settle, who explained how he and his teammates turned around their season in the span of five games to get to the brink of a conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

If you’re curious about what the latest House v. NCAA settlement will mean for a program like Temple, Philadelphia lawyer Andrew Hope joined us on The Scoop again to lend his legal perspective to the issue and explained while it may not be such a bad thing for the Owls and the landscape of college athletics.

And fans of yesterday and today can tune in for the unveiling of our first Summertime Madness bracket that pits former and current Temple food spots against each other in tournament matchups that will be decided by you – the listeners and voters – and the OwlScoop staff. Where do pizza places like Eddie's, Fames and Philly Style check in? Remember the place on campus back in the 90s on Broad Street that served Chines food and donuts? It made the field, too.

What’s the latest on the recruiting front as Adam Fisher and his staff look to fill out their last two scholarship spots? How can the new Owl Elite Fund, a new for-profit NIL collective, complement the TUFF Fund? What are the best-case, worst-case and most realistic scenarios ahead for the men’s and women’s basketball teams? We talked about that in the mailbag, too.

Intro: 0:00 – 4:00

Famous No. 39s, On (or around) This Date: 4:00 – 10:55

Steve Settle interview: 10:55 – 23:30

The NCAA settlement explained by Andrew Hope: 23:30 – 56:55

Owl Elite Fund: 56:55 – 58:00

Mailbag: 58:00 – 1:19:40

Summertime Madness food bracket revealed: 1:19:40 – end