We went 1-on-1 with Temple guard Jameel Brown, examined three storylines of the Owls’ upcoming preseason football camp, and revealed the winner of our OwlScoop Summertime Madness food bracket on this week’s episode of The Scoop, the last of Season 9.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:08

Famous No. 47s: 5:08 – 9:00

On (or around) this date: 9:00 – 15:35

OwlScoop Summertime Madness championship results: 15:35 – 22:05

Jameel Brown interview: 22:05 – 45:07

Basketball recruiting updates: 45:07 – 46:55

Three key preseason football camp storylines: 46:55 – 1:07:40

Mailbag: 1:07:40 – end

* Timestamps are approximate due to advertisements.

