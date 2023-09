After Temple's 48-26 clunker of a loss at Tulsa in the Owls' American Athletic Conference opener, does second-year head coach Stan Drayton have the program headed in the right direction? We examined that question in a mailbag-heavy episode of The Scoop at a time when Temple fans have a lot on their minds.

Plus, Temple men's basketball coach Adam Fisher and Temple women's coach Diane Richardson have been busy on the recruiting trail, and we have updates for you there as well, including news of a 5-star women's player who took an unofficial visit to Temple last weekend.