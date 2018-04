Former Temple star Quincy Wadley, who scored 1,452 career points and played on two Elite Eight teams in 1999 and 2001, joined OwlScoop.com's podcast this week to talk about playing for Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and share his thoughts on the current Temple program and the coaching transition to Aaron McKie.

Wadley, who now runs ISBA (International Stars Basketball Academy) Hoops in Washington, D.C., answered some mailbag questions, too, including one about his favorite Chaney story.