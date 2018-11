The latest episode of The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, features a wrap up of Temple's 59-49 win over Houston (10:53), previews Saturday's game vs. USF (17:11), features exclusive audio from John Chaney and Aaron McKie about Mik Kilgore (28:49), answers questions from the mailbag (37:40) and recaps Temple basketball's win over Georgia (1:01:31).