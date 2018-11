The OwlScoop.com staff addressed Geoff Collins' future at Temple, interviewed former Temple offensive lineman and Grey Cup winner Derek Dennis (14:52), examined Temple basketball's hot start (38:48), talked basketball recruiting (49:48) and football recruiting (50:35), recapped Temple's dominant 57-7 win over UConn (53:24), and, as always, answered questions from the mailbag (1:03:20) in the latest episode of The Scoop.