OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo and staff reporter Graham Foley recorded the latest episode of OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast from The Palestra following Temple's 82-64 win over Drexel, one that improved the Owls to 10-2 and their best start in six seasons.

In addition to breaking down the game and what has gone right for coach Fran Dunphy's team, John and Graham discussed the impact of St. Joseph's Prep coach Gabe Infante joining new Temple football coach Manny Diaz's staff, and they also answered several mailbag questions.

Happy Holidays to all!