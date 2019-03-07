This week's episode of The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, features an exclusive interview with Temple assistant basketball coach Chris Clark, previews Temple's remaining regular season games and, as always, answers questions from the mailbag.

In his conversation with OwlScoop.com, Clark offered a glimpse at what Owls fans can expect from incoming recruit Damian Dunn, a 3-star guard from Georgia's Meadowcreek High School who chose Temple over offers that included Florida State and Georgia Tech.

Dunn and Meadowcreek will take on McEachern, No. 2 in USA Today's Super 25 national rankings, Saturday night in the Georgia Class AAAAAAA state championship game.