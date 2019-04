Temple basketball assistant coach Chris Clark joins The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, to discuss the transition from Fran Dunphy to Aaron McKie, the program's new staff and outlook. Plus, as always, the staff answers questions from the mailbag.

0:00-49:42 -- Chris Clark

49:42 - 59:55 -- Wrap up discussion of Clark conversation, football recruiting and spring football

59:55-1:07:33- Finish of mailbag