Temple quarterback Anthony Russo stopped by to join the OwlScoop.com staff for this week's episode of The Scoop, our weekly podcast.

Russo, who won the starting job last season with a win at Maryland and went on to pass for 14 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards en route to leading the Owls to the Independence Bowl, spent more than a half hour on this week's show and covered a number of topics. He provided an update on his injured right thumb, offered some detailed insight into what Temple's offense could look like under new head coach Rod Carey and new offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich and told the story of why he decided to stick with the Owls in his recruitment and said no thank you to LSU. And in addition to answering several mailbag questions from our readers and listeners, Russo talked food, explained why his mother's Italian cooking is his favorite and even got into some meatball recipes, too.

We also talked hoops and provided some recruiting updates on where Aaron McKie stands with several players, including Roman Catholic High School star Hakim Hart and potential transfers like Jake Forrester and Tai Strickland.