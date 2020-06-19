OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 5, Episode 44

Butler transfer and former Trenton Catholic star Khalif Battle joined The Scoop this week to talk about why he decided to transfer to Temple, what he sees for himself and the program moving forward and much more.

And there are recruiting updates, too. Football added two more verbal commitments over the past week in defensive end Jalen Satchell from the Avalon School in Maryland and two-way lineman Rakim Cooper, a 3-star recruit from New Jersey's Mater Dei Prep.

Additionally, Camden Catholic High School wing forward Zach Hicks had another Zoom call with the Temple staff as Owls head coach Aaron McKie continues to make him a priority in the 2021 class.

We also paid tribute to the late James Jones, the Temple police officer who passed away earlier this week. Jones was the beloved liaison to the Temple football team, a role he held since 2011.