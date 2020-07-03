OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 5, Episode 45

Temple guard Damian Dunn joined OwlScoop.com's podcast this week to talk about how he has worked to return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all but one game of his freshman season. Dunn, who played at Georgia's Meadowcreek High School and grew up in Kinston, North Carolina, also talked about returning to campus during a time when the nation is battling racial injustice and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunn, who also shared some details about being recruited by Owls head coach and former Sixers and NBA veteran Aaron McKie, will be one of just six returning Temple players that will welcome six more newcomers - four high school players and two transfers - from the 2020 recruiting class. He talked about the relationship he's formed with backcourt mate Tai Strickland and what Owls fans can expect from the Wisconsin transfer after he sat out last season and practiced with the team.

John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann also talked about the latest football and basketball recruiting updates and answered some reader mailbag questions as well.