OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 5, Episode 46

With NFL training camps set to kick off later this month, Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with his former head coach, Matt Rhule, and be reunited with several of his former Temple teammates.

Thompson joined the OwlScoop.com podcast to talk about the challenges awaiting him, the NFL and the NCAA as they try to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also weighed in on the returning Owls roster and answered mailbag questions, too.