In the first episode of our sixth season, John DiCarlo, Sam Neumann and Sam Cohn take a look at Temple's offensive line as the Owls continue through preseason camp and prepare for what as of now would be their season opener Sept. 26 at Navy. You'll hear audio from offensive line coach Joe Tripodi, center C.J. Perez, right tackle Adam Klein and guard Vincent Picozzi, as well as answers to football and basketball mailbag questions.