OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 10

Vinnie James, Temple's senior associate athletic director and chief of staff, joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about his role as the sport administrator for the Owls' football program. He shared some insight about what goes into Temple's COVID-19 testing protocol and what it takes for the Owls to be able to play a football game each week during the 2020 season. James also talked about the evolution of the football program from Matt Rhule to Geoff Collins to Rod Carey and what fans can expect from Temple's second-year head coach in the future.

James also talked in detail about how Temple's deal with Nike came together and how the Owls will work to navigate their scholarship numbers in the future now that the 2020 season will not count toward a player's eligibility.