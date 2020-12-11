OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 15

The transfer portal is already starting to shape the Temple football roster with the departure of quarterback Anthony Russo and the additions of Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner and Washington State defensive lineman Will Rodgers, and there will certainly be more roster movement in the days and weeks to come.

On this week's podcast, John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann discuss what's ahead for the Owls with more transfers and more new names next week to come on National Signing Day, and we finally have a basketball game to talk about with Temple set to host NJIT in its season opener on Dec. 19 at the Liacouras Center.