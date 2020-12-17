OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 16

Temple safety Amir Tyler joined The Scoop Thursday for an exclusive interview with the OwlScoop.com staff.

At a time when the Owls have seen several players enter the transfer portal, including quarterback Anthony Russo, linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh and offensive lineman Vincent Picozzi, Tyler said he has no intention of following in their footsteps and intends to return for his final season of eligibility, one made possible by the NCAA to accommodate players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Absolutely," Tyler told OwlScoop.com. "I'm not going nowhere."

Temple finished 1-6 this season in a pandemic-shortened season, and Tyler, who was awarded a single digit No. 3 prior to the start of the season, played in just six games this season and missed the ECU game with an injury. The team's veteran defensive back finished with 33 tackles, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

His decision to return will be critically important for a Temple team looking to rebound on both sides of the ball, particularly with a defense that will need an experienced leader to mentor younger safeties like Alex Odom, M.J. Griffin and Trey Blair.

"Temple just belongs to me," Tyler said. "Last year would have been my last year if it wasn't for COVID, so we had the blessing of me being able to play another year of college football, and I wouldn't think of going nowhere else."

Tyler cited his relationship with Temple head coach Rod Carey and safeties coach Tyler Yelk as one of the reasons why he's staying on North Broad Street and not following in the footsteps of some of his other former teammates who decided to leave.

"Out of all the position coaches that I've had since I've been at Temple, Coach Yelk has been by far one of the best coaches that I've had," Tyler said. "His technique, his attention to detail, him just making me become an NFL safety. I feel like me getting to the next level, he'll be the perfect guy to get me there if I follow his instructions and do what I've got to do.

"And having Coach Carey behind my back ... Coach Carey, he's a player-led coach, so I feel I can learn a lot from Coach Carey and he can learn a lot from me. I just kind of have that connection with him. I feel like I don't want to just leave him out to dry for the last year, and I wouldn't want to go nowhere anyway."

Tyler talked about how he has progressed and matured as a player, offered insight into the mood of the program after a frustrating season, and shared details about a childhood that saw him finally find a home with his adopted guardians after going through several foster homes.