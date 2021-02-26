OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 24

Temple did something Wednesday night that it hadn’t done since Jan. 26.

The Owls won a basketball game.

They snapped a 6-game losing streak and are now 5-10 after beating USF, 65-47.

John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann recapped the win and assessed where the Owls are now with two regular-season games left on the schedule. We have audio from second-year head coach Aaron McKie, as well as sound from Sam Neumann's interview with Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

And a full mailbag this week includes some rapid-fire questions and answers, too.