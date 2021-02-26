 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 24
The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 24

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Temple did something Wednesday night that it hadn’t done since Jan. 26.

The Owls won a basketball game.

They snapped a 6-game losing streak and are now 5-10 after beating USF, 65-47.

John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann recapped the win and assessed where the Owls are now with two regular-season games left on the schedule. We have audio from second-year head coach Aaron McKie, as well as sound from Sam Neumann's interview with Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

And a full mailbag this week includes some rapid-fire questions and answers, too.


