OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 26

Temple tight end David Martin-Robinson joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about what fans can expect from the Owls heading into spring ball, and he explained why he's particularly high on one of his teammates at his position and why he thinks he and the tight ends can have more of a role in the Owls' offense in 2021.

And with Temple's men's soccer team coming off a 2-0 win over No. 2 SMU over the weekend to notch the highest-ranked win in the program's history, we talked to head coach Brian Rowland about the significance of the victory and why he thinks the Owls could be on their way to becoming a nationally-significant program.

On the basketball court, second-year head coach Aaron McKie and the Owls are set to take on USF Thursday at noon on ESPNU in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. We talked about the keys to the game, injury updates, and what it will take for Temple to survive and advance to play top-seeded Wichita State in the quarterfinals.

0:00 - 2:30: Intro

2:30 - 19:15: Temple-USF preview

19:15 - 42:00 - Brian Rowland interview

42:00 - 55:45 - David Martin-Robinson interview