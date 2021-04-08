OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 30

With Temple kicking off spring practice this week, OwlScoop.com's latest podcast has you covered with audio from head coach Rod Carey, offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich, defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles and wide receiver Jadan Blue.

Carey and Uremovich talked this week about Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis and what he adds to the quarterback room, and Blue talked about Mathis as well, along with quarterback Mariano Valenti. And you'll hear a clip from Knowles where he talks about why he thinks freshman linebacker Kobe Wilson will be a special player.

We also have audio from Sam Cohn's interview with center Emmanuel Okpomo, who committed to Aaron McKie and the Temple basketball program from Wake Forest out of the transfer portal.