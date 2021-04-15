 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 31
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 09:16:39 -0500') }} football Edit

The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 31

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Another spring football-heavy episode of OwlScoop.com's podcast includes audio from defensive line coach Walter Stewart, outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Brett Diersen and safeties coach Tyler Yelk, plus more on the resignation of quarterbacks coach Craig Harmon, which was first reported Wednesday by OwlScoop.

Plus, a closer look at class of 2022 forward Ernest Udeh, who talked to Sam Cohn recently about his recruitment and his relationship with the Temple staff.

And through the mailbag, the staff ponders what might have been through the years with some of the basketball players that never ended up at Temple.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}