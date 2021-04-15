OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 31

Another spring football-heavy episode of OwlScoop.com's podcast includes audio from defensive line coach Walter Stewart, outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Brett Diersen and safeties coach Tyler Yelk, plus more on the resignation of quarterbacks coach Craig Harmon, which was first reported Wednesday by OwlScoop.

Plus, a closer look at class of 2022 forward Ernest Udeh, who talked to Sam Cohn recently about his recruitment and his relationship with the Temple staff.

And through the mailbag, the staff ponders what might have been through the years with some of the basketball players that never ended up at Temple.