OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 33

The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 33

What have we learned about the Owls after third-year head coach Rod Carey and his Temple football program have wrapped up spring football?

We have answers to those questions for you on this week's podcast as we talk about what D'Wan Mathis did to become the starting quarterback, what Edward Saydee has done to become a factor in Temple's running back rotation, what the Owls are facing on the injury front and why Carey and his staff are still taking a close look at the transfer portal.

Plus, we have more basketball recruiting news for you, along with answers to your mailbag questions.

