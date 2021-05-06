 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 34
The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 34

When Mardy Collins and Dustin Salisbery moved on from Temple to pursue their pro careers back in 2006 and 2007, respectively, they did so several credits shy of their undergraduate degrees.

Now, more than a decade later, the former Owls backcourt mates have completed their coursework and will be graduating Friday from Temple with degrees in African American Studies. They joined us for an exclusive interview on this week's OwlScoop.com podcast to talk about this milestone, their playing days, and their sons, Madden Collins and DeMahj Salisbery, who are turning into pretty good high school players in their own right.

Collins, a former first-round NBA Draft pick of the New York Knicks in 2006, and Salisbery, who had tryouts with several NBA teams in addition to several pro stops around the world in places like France and Tunisia, reflected on their time playing for the late Hall of Fame Coach John Chaney, and Salisbery talked about playing for former Owls head coach Fran Dunphy in his first season on North Broad Street.

And there's more football news as well, as Temple has extended another offer to an offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

